Reminder: Braves playoff tickets on sale to general public on Friday

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
42 minutes ago
The Braves will put single-game tickets for National League Division Series and potential Championship Series games at Truist Park on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Single-game tickets can be purchased at braves.com/postseason or on SeatGeek.

A pre-sale for the playoffs began Thursday for Premium Club and A-List members and fans who signed up for the team’s newsletter.

A limited number of suites and hospitality areas are available for postseason home games, according to the team.

