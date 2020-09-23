Playoff Watch: Who will Braves face in first round?

Who would the Braves play in the opening round if they’re the No. 2 seed? They would open against the No. 7 seed. As the standings and tiebreakers stand today, that would be the Reds. But as many as a half-dozen teams – Reds, Cardinals, Brewers, Giants, Marlins, Phillies -- could wind up as the No. 7 seed, so stay tuned.

Who would the Braves play in the opening round if they’re the No. 3 seed? They would open against the No. 6 seed, which will be the team with the worst record among the second-place finishers. As the standings stand today, that would be a familiar foe: the Marlins, the second-place team in the East, against whom the Braves are 5-3 this season. But the No. 6 seed just as easily could turn out to be the second-place team in the NL Central (Cardinals, Reds or Brewers). And the Phillies are still in contention for second place in the East.

