Playoff watch: How the Braves could clinch division title Tuesday

If the Braves win again Tuesday night, they would be five games ahead of Miami with five to play, clinching at least a tie with the Marlins. But the Braves also would clinch the tiebreaker against the Marlins on the basis of overall intra-division record. (MLB will have no tiebreaker games this year.) So a Braves win Tuesday would eliminate Miami from the division title race.

If the Braves win Tuesday AND the Phillies lose either game of a Tuesday doubleheader at Washington, that would eliminate the Phillies from the division race as well and clinch the NL East championship for the Braves.

Bottom line: Whether the division title race ends Tuesday or not, Monday’s win put the Braves in a great position. Because of the tiebreakers, they need just one more win in the final three games of the series to eliminate the Marlins from the division race. The Marlins can remain in that race beyond this series only if they win the next three games. Under that scenario, the Braves would enter a weekend series against Boston with a one-game lead over the Marlins, but with Miami owning the tiebreaker.

The second-place team in each division also is assured a spot in the expanded playoffs. So even when/if the Braves wrap up the East, the Marlins and Phillies will continue to battle for second place and a postseason berth. Even the third-place finisher in the East might make the playoffs as a wild-card team.

Check back each morning this week for the latest update on the Braves Playoff Watch.