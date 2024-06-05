Atlanta Braves

Peachtree Sports Network to broadcast 13 Stripers games

The Gwinnett Stripers pitch against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Coolray Field, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Lawrenceville, Ga. The Stripers defeated the Jumbo Shrimp 6-2. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Gwinnett Stripers pitch against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Coolray Field, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Lawrenceville, Ga. The Stripers defeated the Jumbo Shrimp 6-2. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Peachtree Sports Network will broadcast 13 Gwinnett Stripers games.

Peachtree Sports Network is available in Atlanta free over the air on WPCH as well as Comcast, Spectrum and streaming on YouTube TV and Fubo TV.

Broadcasts of the Braves Triple-A franchise will begin on June 14 with a game against Nashville.

Calling the action will be the Stripers’ play-by-play team of lead broadcaster Dave Lezotte and broadcast assistant Jack Johnson. Lezotte is in his 12th season with the club and fourth as the “voice of the Stripers” on radio and television, while Johnson is in his second season serving as the No. 2 broadcaster.

The broadcast schedule is subject to date and time change:

Friday, June 14 – 7 p.m. vs. Nashville

Saturday, June 15 – 6 p.m. vs. Nashville

Friday, June 28 – 7 p.m. vs. Memphis

Saturday, June 29 – 6 p.m. vs. Memphis

Friday, July 12 – 7 p.m. vs. Jacksonville

Saturday, July 13 – 6 p.m. vs. Jacksonville

Friday, July 19 – 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte

Saturday, July 20 – 6 p.m. vs. Charlotte

Sunday, July 21 – 1 p.m. vs. Charlotte (PSN and WPCH)

Friday, Aug. 2 – 7 p.m. vs. Nashville

Saturday, Aug. 3 – 6 p.m. vs. Nashville

Sunday, Aug. 4 – 1 p.m. vs. Nashville (PSN and WPCH)

Saturday, Sept. 14 – 6 p.m. vs. Buffalo

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Water crisis in Atlanta: The costs of procrastination10m ago

Credit: compton@ajc.com

Two-time Peachtree Road Race winner gets six-year ban for doping
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trial underway of ex-Doraville officer charged in teen’s death
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mayor Dickens says water crisis a ‘wake-up call’

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mayor Dickens says water crisis a ‘wake-up call’

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Money laundering law creates paperwork headaches for Georgia businesses
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves notes: Sean Murphy’s swelling subsides; how to watch Gwinnett Stripers
2h ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: Fried is phenomenal, plus a conversation with Collin McHugh
Max Fried sets career high in strikeouts as Braves’ offense comes to life
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Rockdale runoff candidate has a ‘D’ by her name, but Dems fear it means deception
UGA baseball Super Regional tickets go on sale Wednesday
Army Ranger follows grandfather's D-Day footsteps from Georgia to France