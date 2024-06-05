Peachtree Sports Network to broadcast 13 Stripers games

The Peachtree Sports Network will broadcast 13 Gwinnett Stripers games.
Peachtree Sports Network is available in Atlanta free over the air on WPCH as well as Comcast, Spectrum and streaming on YouTube TV and Fubo TV.
Broadcasts of the Braves Triple-A franchise will begin on June 14 with a game against Nashville.
Calling the action will be the Stripers’ play-by-play team of lead broadcaster Dave Lezotte and broadcast assistant Jack Johnson. Lezotte is in his 12th season with the club and fourth as the “voice of the Stripers” on radio and television, while Johnson is in his second season serving as the No. 2 broadcaster.
The broadcast schedule is subject to date and time change:
Friday, June 14 – 7 p.m. vs. Nashville
Saturday, June 15 – 6 p.m. vs. Nashville
Friday, June 28 – 7 p.m. vs. Memphis
Saturday, June 29 – 6 p.m. vs. Memphis
Friday, July 12 – 7 p.m. vs. Jacksonville
Saturday, July 13 – 6 p.m. vs. Jacksonville
Friday, July 19 – 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte
Saturday, July 20 – 6 p.m. vs. Charlotte
Sunday, July 21 – 1 p.m. vs. Charlotte (PSN and WPCH)
Friday, Aug. 2 – 7 p.m. vs. Nashville
Saturday, Aug. 3 – 6 p.m. vs. Nashville
Sunday, Aug. 4 – 1 p.m. vs. Nashville (PSN and WPCH)
Saturday, Sept. 14 – 6 p.m. vs. Buffalo
About the Author