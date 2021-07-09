ajc logo
Pache has four hits as Gwinnett sweeps doubleheader

Cristian Pache is hitting .234 in Triple A. AJC file photo
Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Touki Toussaint and Kyle Wright pitched a total of 13 scoreless innings as the Gwinnett Stripers won both games of a doubleheader, 7-2 and 6-0, over the Nashville Sounds on Thursday night at Coolray Field.

Cristian Pache hit a two-run single off Ryan Weber in the third inning to put Gwinnett up 3-0 in the first game. Jason Kipnis and Sean Kazmar Jr. added a pair of two-run homers to extend the lead to 7-0.

In the second game, Pache hit a first-inning solo homer to give Gwinnett the lead and Drew Waters’ smashed a three-run homer in the second inning for a 4-0 advantage.

Toussaint pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out 11 in his third rehab start with Gwinnett. Toussaint’s 11 strikeouts tied his single-game career high (reached for the fourth time).

Wright tossed a seven-inning complete-game shutout, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out six. Wright’s complete-game shutout is his first of his professional career.

Pache went 4-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs in the two games, while Waters went 3-for-8 with a double, triple, homer, and three RBIs.

The Stripers (25-32) snapped a six-game losing streak.

