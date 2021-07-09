Pache has four hits as Gwinnett sweeps doubleheader

Cristian Pache hit a two-run single off Ryan Weber in the third inning to put Gwinnett up 3-0 in the first game. Jason Kipnis and Sean Kazmar Jr. added a pair of two-run homers to extend the lead to 7-0.

In the second game, Pache hit a first-inning solo homer to give Gwinnett the lead and Drew Waters’ smashed a three-run homer in the second inning for a 4-0 advantage.