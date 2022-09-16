ajc logo
X

Ozzie Albies returns for Braves months after foot fracture

Injured Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies watches the game from the dugout against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
Injured Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies watches the game from the dugout against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Second baseman Ozzie Albies is back for the Braves, rejoining the club after a months-long absence because of injury.

Albies, 25, returned from his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the injured list Friday before the Braves faced the Phillies. His return comes 95 days after Albies fractured his left foot in Washington. He underwent surgery the same week.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

The hope always was a mid-September comeback for Albies, whose return instantly deepens one of baseball’s better lineups. Vaughn Grissom, whose arrival from the minors was prompted by injuries to Albies and Orlando Arcia, has proved himself major-league ready. Grissom has hit .304 over 31 games as the team’s second baseman. The Braves now have a middle-infield logjam, which is a welcome situation as the postseason draws near.

Albies went 9-for-27 (.333) during his seven-game rehab stint with Triple-A Gwinnett this month. That included a 5-for-5 performance Tuesday, capped with a walk-off home run. The two-time All-Star hit .244 with a .694 OPS in 62 games before his injury.

In making room for Albies, the Braves designated righty Jay Jackson for assignment and placed infielder Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day IL with a strained left quadricep.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks
General view of a pylon in the end zone before the game between Collins Hill and Cedar Grove at Collins Hill High School, Friday, September 9, 2022, in Suwanee. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 5 high school football scoreboard4h ago
Braves manager Brian Snitker (left) and third baseman Austin Riley watch from the dugout during an August game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Idle Braves lose a half-game in East race due to Mets’ win
13h ago
Todd Gurley got his yards, but the Gamecocks hit him hard. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC)

Wild times at Williams-Brice Stadium for Georgia Bulldogs
2h ago
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) participates in a drill against defensive back Tre Webb (33) during training camp at the Falcons practice facility, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Richie Grant gives Falcons glimpse of potential as starter
4h ago
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) participates in a drill against defensive back Tre Webb (33) during training camp at the Falcons practice facility, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Richie Grant gives Falcons glimpse of potential as starter
4h ago
The Latest
Braves manager Brian Snitker (left) and third baseman Austin Riley watch from the dugout during an August game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Idle Braves lose a half-game in East race due to Mets’ win
13h ago
For Jesse Chavez, success with the Braves is all about familiarity
Top of the lineup struggles as Braves drop two of three to Giants
Featured
Enjoy rides, fair food, games and more at the Gwinnett County Fair.

Credit: From Gwinnett County Fair’s Facebook page

Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top