Ozzie Albies returns for Braves months after foot fracture

Albies, 25, returned from his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the injured list Friday before the Braves faced the Phillies. His return comes 95 days after Albies fractured his left foot in Washington. He underwent surgery the same week.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

The hope always was a mid-September comeback for Albies, whose return instantly deepens one of baseball’s better lineups. Vaughn Grissom, whose arrival from the minors was prompted by injuries to Albies and Orlando Arcia, has proved himself major-league ready. Grissom has hit .304 over 31 games as the team’s second baseman. The Braves now have a middle-infield logjam, which is a welcome situation as the postseason draws near.