Ozzie Albies returns for Braves months after foot fracture

Second baseman Ozzie Albies is back for the Braves, rejoining the club after a months-long absence because of injury.
Albies, 25, returned from his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the injured list Friday before the Braves faced the Phillies. His return comes 95 days after Albies fractured his left foot in Washington. He underwent surgery the same week.
The hope always was a mid-September comeback for Albies, whose return instantly deepens one of baseball’s better lineups. Vaughn Grissom, whose arrival from the minors was prompted by injuries to Albies and Orlando Arcia, has proved himself major-league ready. Grissom has hit .304 over 31 games as the team’s second baseman. The Braves now have a middle-infield logjam, which is a welcome situation as the postseason draws near.
Albies went 9-for-27 (.333) during his seven-game rehab stint with Triple-A Gwinnett this month. That included a 5-for-5 performance Tuesday, capped with a walk-off home run. The two-time All-Star hit .244 with a .694 OPS in 62 games before his injury.
In making room for Albies, the Braves designated righty Jay Jackson for assignment and placed infielder Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day IL with a strained left quadricep.
About the Author