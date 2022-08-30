Ozzie Albies expected to begin rehab assignment Thursday

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is expected to begin his rehab assignment Thursday at Triple-A Gwinnett, manager Brian Snitker said Tuesday.
Albies last played June 13 when he fractured his foot in Washington. The team had pinpointed a return for some time in September. Albies traveled with the Braves during their latest road trip and has progressed well.
“He was excited to come with us on the road trip and changing the scenery,” Snitker said. “He did a lot of work on the road, early and during (batting practice). So he’ll be ready to go, I know that, when he goes out.”
Albies’ first game with Gwinnett, barring a setback, will be a home contest against Jacksonville. He’ll join rehabbing right-hander Mike Soroka. Soroka will make his fourth rehab start Friday for the Stripers.
As for the pending logjam created by Albies’ return, it’s a welcome situation for the Braves. Rookie Vaughn Grissom has surpassed any modest expectations while manning second base. Albies’ return, while bumping Grissom off daily second-base duties, will further bolster the Braves’ depth.
“We talk about it,” Snitker said of the coming roster puzzle. “You have to have a plan. Those things seem to work themselves out. Having too many players is a good thing.”
When asked, Snitker added he believed Grissom “probably” could play the outfield. The National League having the designated-hitter spot also helps in circumstances like these.
