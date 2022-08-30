Ozzie Albies expected to begin rehab assignment Thursday

Albies last played June 13 when he fractured his foot in Washington. The team had pinpointed a return for some time in September. Albies traveled with the Braves during their latest road trip and has progressed well.

“He was excited to come with us on the road trip and changing the scenery,” Snitker said. “He did a lot of work on the road, early and during (batting practice). So he’ll be ready to go, I know that, when he goes out.”