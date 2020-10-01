Ozuna’s home run cause for celebration - with an imaginary selfie

Ozuna drove home Freddie Freeman, who walked to start the inning. The Braves were not done in the decisive inning. Adam Duvall followed with a two-run homer, after Ozzie Albies walked, to give the Braves the five-run lead. Once he got in the dugout, Braves players gathered around Duvall, who snapped an imaginary selfie of his own.

“Well, it was a moment where I had a rough little stretch there,” Duvall said. “Ozuna called me to the end of the dugout and put me in the spotlight right there. I was just having fun with it.

"That’s not really my forte. I’m not super flashy or anything. But we were having fun with it, and it was a big inning.”

Ozuna and Duvall struggled in the series. Ozuna was 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in the Braves' 1-0 13-inning Game 1 win. He was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Game 2 before his eighth-inning heroics caused the release of pent-up emotions. Ozuna was not made available to the media following the series-clinching win.

“It was fun,” Travis d’Arnaud said. “I wasn’t in the selfie, unfortunately. I was on-deck. But I heard a lot of people talking about it, and they all loved it. For as big as a home run is in a big moment to put us up 3-0 in the eighth inning, I wish I could get my hands on that selfie.”

Duvall was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Game 1 and 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Game 2 before his home run.

The Braves won the series with a total of six runs, four coming in their final at-bat. They struck out a total of 35 times in the series, including 21 in Game 1.

The celebration likely will be the cause of debate, especially the on-the-field pretend photograph. So much for the bat flip. What’s the proper way to enjoy such a grand moment?

“Nothing surprises me anymore,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I mean, that’s kind of the age we’re in. I don’t know. I watch the highlights, and I see guys strutting around. I see guys doing this and that. It doesn’t even faze me anymore. It’s where we’re at in the game.

"You know what, I better deal with it because it ain’t going away.”