Markakis returns to Braves lineup; Pache is sent down

Markakis, 36, was in Tuesday’s lineup, hitting sixth and playing right field against the Yankees and ace Gerrit Cole.

“He was working out in a limited capacity,” manager Brian Snitker said. “The last thing I worry about with him is (his preparation). He missed six weeks last year, took one batting practice in an afternoon and then faced Max Scherzer and looked like he didn’t miss any time. He’s going to keep himself ready the best he can.”