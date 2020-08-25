X

Markakis returns to Braves lineup; Pache is sent down

081720 Atlanta: — MARKAKIS DOUBLE —Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis rips a double to score Marcell Ozuna with Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki looking on during the second inning in a MLB baseball game on Monday, August 17, 2020 in Atlanta. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
Credit: Curtis Compton

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves made several roster moves Tuesday, including reinstating outfielder Nick Markakis from the COVID-related injured list. Markakis has been out since Aug. 19 after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.

Markakis, 36, was in Tuesday’s lineup, hitting sixth and playing right field against the Yankees and ace Gerrit Cole.

“He was working out in a limited capacity,” manager Brian Snitker said. “The last thing I worry about with him is (his preparation). He missed six weeks last year, took one batting practice in an afternoon and then faced Max Scherzer and looked like he didn’t miss any time. He’s going to keep himself ready the best he can.”

Top outfield prospect Cristian Pache was optioned back to the alternate training site in Gwinnett to make room for Markakis. He went 1-for-4, making one start and playing in two games, in his first big-league opportunity.

The Braves’ lineup lengthened Tuesday. Outfielder Ronald Acuna also returned, allowing Snitker to plug him back into the leadoff spot. Shortstop Dansby Swanson was moved to the 2-spot with Freddie Freeman behind him.

