New Braves Jorge Soler, Luke Jackson not expected to be active for Tuesday’s game

Late Monday night, Braves president of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos acquired Soler and Jackson from the Giants for Tyler Matzek and minor-league infielder Sabin Ceballos.

Soler, who will play the corner outfield spots, will boost the Braves’ lineup with immediate pop. The Braves haven’t received much production from their outfielders, and Soler will help them there.

Jackson slots into the bullpen, though he likely won’t be one of the Braves’ top relievers. The team’s bullpen, as it stands, is stacked. They have a handful of late-inning options.

Soler is batting .240 with a .749 OPS and 12 home runs. Since June 1, though, he’s hitting .280 with an .860 OPS with 16 doubles, six homers and 24 RBIs.

Soler and Jackson were two crucial parts of the Braves’ World Series run in 2021. Soler was the World Series MVP. Who can forget his iconic moonshot home run that helped the Braves close out the Astros in Game 6?

The Braves will soon benefit from his bat – but not until Wednesday at the earliest.