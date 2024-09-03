MLB postseason picture: Dodgers, Guardians clinch; Braves still two out

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 19.

The Braves won big in Cincinnati on Thursday. However, the Mets defeated the Phillies and the Diamondbacks defeated the Brewers. So the Braves still stand two games out of a playoff spot with nine games to play.

FanGraphs has the Braves at just a 54.9% chance to make the playoffs. The Mets have a 63.6% chance and the Diamondbacks a 82% chance.