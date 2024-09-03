Atlanta Braves

MLB postseason picture: Dodgers, Guardians clinch; Braves still two out

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, right, celebrates with third base coach Matt Tuiasosopo, left, after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, right, celebrates with third base coach Matt Tuiasosopo, left, after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
By AJC Sports
Updated 19 minutes ago

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 19.

The Braves won big in Cincinnati on Thursday. However, the Mets defeated the Phillies and the Diamondbacks defeated the Brewers. So the Braves still stand two games out of a playoff spot with nine games to play.

FanGraphs has the Braves at just a 54.9% chance to make the playoffs. The Mets have a 63.6% chance and the Diamondbacks a 82% chance.

Two more teams clinched postseason berths on Thursday. The Dodgers clinched a sport in the National League and the Guardians clinched a spot in the American League. That’s four of the 12 spots.

Return daily for updates. Percentages to make playoffs are from FanGraphs.

If the playoffs started today:

National League

No. 1: Phillies

No. 2: Dodgers

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Mets

Clinched division: Brewers

Clinched playoff berth: Dodgers

90% or better: Phillies, Padres,

50-89%: Braves, Mets, Diamondbacks

10-49%: None

1-9%: None

ExploreSign up for the Braves Report newsletter to follow the pennant races
ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

American League

No. 1: Yankees

No. 2: Guardians

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Twins

No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals

Clinched division: None

Clinched playoff berth: Yankees, Guardians

90% or better: Orioles, Astros, Royals

50-89%: Twins

10-49%: Tigers

1-9%: Red Sox, Mariners

Braves remaining schedule

Today, Saturday, Sunday: at Marlins

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: vs. Mets

Sept. 27-29: vs. Royals

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: With an eye on Mets, Braves face Dodgers
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tough to figure out: Braves are good against good teams, mediocre against others
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves blast Dodgers as Los Angeles pitches a position player in the seventh inning
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dodgers clinch 12th straight playoff berth on Shohei Ohtani's historic night
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani becomes first player with 50 homers, 50 steals in a season
Braves Report podcast: Offense explodes to take 2 of 3 from Reds
Braves blow out Reds, hit four 3-run homers to back Cy Young front-runner Chris Sale
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia-Pacific to transform iconic Atlanta HQ into mixed-use destination
Pharmacy in Augusta dispenses medical marijuana defying warning from DEA
Lionsgate, a key player in Georgia film, is making a big move into AI