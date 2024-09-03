MLB postseason picture: Dodgers, Guardians clinch; Braves still two out

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 19.
The Braves won big in Cincinnati on Thursday. However, the Mets defeated the Phillies and the Diamondbacks defeated the Brewers. So the Braves still stand two games out of a playoff spot with nine games to play.
FanGraphs has the Braves at just a 54.9% chance to make the playoffs. The Mets have a 63.6% chance and the Diamondbacks a 82% chance.
Two more teams clinched postseason berths on Thursday. The Dodgers clinched a sport in the National League and the Guardians clinched a spot in the American League. That’s four of the 12 spots.
If the playoffs started today:
National League
No. 1: Phillies
No. 2: Dodgers
No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks
No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Mets
Clinched division: Brewers
Clinched playoff berth: Dodgers
90% or better: Phillies, Padres,
50-89%: Braves, Mets, Diamondbacks
10-49%: None
1-9%: None
American League
No. 1: Yankees
No. 2: Guardians
No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Twins
No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals
Clinched division: None
Clinched playoff berth: Yankees, Guardians
90% or better: Orioles, Astros, Royals
50-89%: Twins
10-49%: Tigers
1-9%: Red Sox, Mariners
Braves remaining schedule
Today, Saturday, Sunday: at Marlins
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: vs. Mets
Sept. 27-29: vs. Royals
