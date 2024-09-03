MLB postseason picture: Dodgers clinch 11th NL West title in 12 seasons

But first in the battle of three teams for two National League wild card spots: the Braves host the Royals, the Mets play at the Brewers and the Diamondbacks host the Padres. The standings remain the same. The Mets and Diamondbacks are tied for the final two spots and the Braves are a game back.

On Thursday, the Dodgers clinched the NL West title for the 11th time in 12 seasons and the Yankees clinched the AL East title and a first round bye.

Eight of the 12 playoff teams are been decided. Two spots remain in both the NL and AL.

Clinching scenarios:

*The Mets and Diamondbacks can clinch a postseason berth as early as Saturday.

*The Royals and Tigers can clinch a postseason berth as early as Friday.

If the playoffs started today:

National League

No. 1: Dodgers

No. 2: Phillies

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Mets

Clinched first-round bye: Phillies

Clinched division: Brewers

Clinched playoff berth: Dodgers, Padres

Still alive: Braves, Mets, Diamondbacks

American League

No. 1: Yankees

No. 2: Guardians

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Tigers

No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals

Clinched first-round bye: Yankees, Guardians

Clinched division: Astros

Clinched playoff berth: Orioles

Still alive: Royals, Tigers, Twins

Braves remaining schedule

Today, Saturday, Sunday: vs. Royals