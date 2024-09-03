MLB postseason picture: Dodgers clinch 11th NL West title in 12 seasons

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 26.
On to the final weekend on the regular-season. Well, expect for the Braves and Mets.
The Braves, Mets and Diamondbacks all did not play Thursday and head into their final series. As we know, the Braves and Mets are also now scheduled to play a double-header on Monday when playoff spots and seedings could still be on the line.
But first in the battle of three teams for two National League wild card spots: the Braves host the Royals, the Mets play at the Brewers and the Diamondbacks host the Padres. The standings remain the same. The Mets and Diamondbacks are tied for the final two spots and the Braves are a game back.
On Thursday, the Dodgers clinched the NL West title for the 11th time in 12 seasons and the Yankees clinched the AL East title and a first round bye.
Eight of the 12 playoff teams are been decided. Two spots remain in both the NL and AL.
Clinching scenarios:
*The Mets and Diamondbacks can clinch a postseason berth as early as Saturday.
*The Royals and Tigers can clinch a postseason berth as early as Friday.
If the playoffs started today:
National League
No. 1: Dodgers
No. 2: Phillies
No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks
No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Mets
Clinched first-round bye: Phillies
Clinched division: Brewers
Clinched playoff berth: Dodgers, Padres
Still alive: Braves, Mets, Diamondbacks
American League
No. 1: Yankees
No. 2: Guardians
No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Tigers
No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals
Clinched first-round bye: Yankees, Guardians
Clinched division: Astros
Clinched playoff berth: Orioles
Still alive: Royals, Tigers, Twins
Braves remaining schedule
Today, Saturday, Sunday: vs. Royals
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com