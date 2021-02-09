MLB sets COVID protocols for 2021 season

Tuesday’s announcement doesn’t rule out an eventual adoption of the universal designated hitter or an expanded playoff field, both of which were part of the 60-game 2020 season. MLB and the Players Association could still reach another agreement ahead of opening day to include those changes, though there isn’t an indication that’s likely at this time.

For now, the National League will follow traditional rules with pitchers slated to hit. The universal DH is expected to be part of the next collective bargaining agreement — the current edition expires in December — so if the sport proceeds under the current circumstances, this probably will be the final season pitchers must hit.

The expanded postseason is a controversial topic. Snitker was less enthusiastic about a bigger field, saying in December that a full 162-game season, rather than the shorter 2020 version, “will take care of a lot of that.” In 2020, eight teams qualified for the postseason in each league. Currently, MLB’s playoff field would feature three division winners and two wild cards (that will face off in a one-game playoff) in each league.