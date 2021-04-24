MLB All-Star game logo unveiled - again

The replacement logo, introduced before a Colorado Rockies-Philadelphia Phillies game at Coors Field, features the Rockies’ signature purple and a depiction of the iconic Rocky Mountains.

From an MLB news release Friday night: “Rockies purple along with the modern geometric mountain silhouette create the logo’s dimension and signifies the expansive views from downtown Denver and Coors Field. … Stylistically these icons and colors create a distinct Rockies theme to MLB’s Midsummer Classic.”