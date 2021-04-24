ajc logo
MLB All-Star game logo unveiled - again

The logo for the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is revealed on the scoreboard before a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies on Friday, April 23, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The logo for the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is revealed on the scoreboard before a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies on Friday, April 23, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Seven months after Major League Baseball unveiled the logo for the 2021 All-Star game at Truist Park, a new logo was presented Friday night for the relocated game in Denver.

The replacement logo, introduced before a Colorado Rockies-Philadelphia Phillies game at Coors Field, features the Rockies’ signature purple and a depiction of the iconic Rocky Mountains.

From an MLB news release Friday night: “Rockies purple along with the modern geometric mountain silhouette create the logo’s dimension and signifies the expansive views from downtown Denver and Coors Field. … Stylistically these icons and colors create a distinct Rockies theme to MLB’s Midsummer Classic.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred decided on April 2 to move the All-Star game and accompanying festivities out of Georgia because of the state’s new voting law. It was announced four days later that Colorado would host the event.

The original navy-blue and red logo for this year’s All-Star game, featuring “Atlanta” in script, was unveiled in a digital ceremony on the Truist Park video board and on Fox Sports Southeast at a rain-delayed Braves-Miami Marlins game on Sept. 24.

The original logo of the 2021 MLB All-Star game was shown on the Truist Park video board on Sept. 24, 2020. MLB decided early this month to move the game to Colorado.
The original logo of the 2021 MLB All-Star game was shown on the Truist Park video board on Sept. 24, 2020. MLB decided early this month to move the game to Colorado.

The All-Star game is scheduled for July 13 at Coors Field, the same date it was to have been played at Truist. The Futures game will be held on July 11 and the Home Run Derby on July 12, both also at Coors.

Rockies players wore All-Star patches on their jersey sleeves and caps Friday night, just as Braves players had done in their season opener April 1, the day before MLB’s decision to move the game.

The All-Star Game logo adorns the right sleeve of Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron in the fifth inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The All-Star Game logo adorns the right sleeve of Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron in the fifth inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

