MLB All-Star game logo unveiled - again

Seven months after Major League Baseball unveiled the logo for the 2021 All-Star game at Truist Park, a new logo was presented Friday night for the relocated game in Denver.
The replacement logo, introduced before a Colorado Rockies-Philadelphia Phillies game at Coors Field, features the Rockies’ signature purple and a depiction of the iconic Rocky Mountains.
From an MLB news release Friday night: “Rockies purple along with the modern geometric mountain silhouette create the logo’s dimension and signifies the expansive views from downtown Denver and Coors Field. … Stylistically these icons and colors create a distinct Rockies theme to MLB’s Midsummer Classic.”
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred decided on April 2 to move the All-Star game and accompanying festivities out of Georgia because of the state’s new voting law. It was announced four days later that Colorado would host the event.
The original navy-blue and red logo for this year’s All-Star game, featuring “Atlanta” in script, was unveiled in a digital ceremony on the Truist Park video board and on Fox Sports Southeast at a rain-delayed Braves-Miami Marlins game on Sept. 24.
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@
The All-Star game is scheduled for July 13 at Coors Field, the same date it was to have been played at Truist. The Futures game will be held on July 11 and the Home Run Derby on July 12, both also at Coors.
Rockies players wore All-Star patches on their jersey sleeves and caps Friday night, just as Braves players had done in their season opener April 1, the day before MLB’s decision to move the game.
Credit: David Zalubowski