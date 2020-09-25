Aaron, Manfred introduce logo for 2021 All-Star game at Truist Park

“Major League Baseball is eager for the return of the All-Star game and for the opportunity to put one of the game’s great new ballparks on a worldwide stage,” Manfred said. “Tonight marks the start of an exciting journey for the Braves' organization and its fans as our sport prepares for a thrilling postseason and for a successful All-Star week next summer.”

The 2021 game was awarded to Truist Park last year.

MLB officially announced Thursday night the previously reported news that the sport’s amateur draft, held during the month of June every year since its inception in 1965, will be moved to July 11-13 next year and will be held as part of the All-Star festivities in Atlanta.

The draft will have a minimum of 20 rounds across three days. It will start on July 11 following the All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park.

“We are pleased to make our draft the newest part of 2021 All-Star Week festivities in Atlanta,” Manfred said. “The All-Star game is a celebration of baseball, and the draft will highlight the amateur levels of our great game and its future stars.”