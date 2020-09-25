Aaron, Manfred introduce logo for 2021 All-Star game at Truist Park

Hank Aaron and baseball commissioner Rob Manfred on Thursday night helped unveil the official logo of next season’s MLB All-Star game, which will be played at Truist Park on July 13.
The reveal came in a digital ceremony televised on Fox Sports Southeast just prior to the start of the Braves' rain-delayed game against the Miami Marlins.
“I can’t wait for the 2021 All-Star game here in Atlanta,” said Aaron, a 25-time All-Star during his playing career. “And here we go ...”
With that, the logo was revealed.
Next summer’s event will mark the third time the Braves have hosted the All-Star game since moving to Atlanta in 1966. They hosted the game at Atlanta Stadium (later renamed Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium) in 1972 and at Turner Field in 2000.
“Major League Baseball is eager for the return of the All-Star game and for the opportunity to put one of the game’s great new ballparks on a worldwide stage,” Manfred said. “Tonight marks the start of an exciting journey for the Braves' organization and its fans as our sport prepares for a thrilling postseason and for a successful All-Star week next summer.”
The 2021 game was awarded to Truist Park last year.
MLB officially announced Thursday night the previously reported news that the sport’s amateur draft, held during the month of June every year since its inception in 1965, will be moved to July 11-13 next year and will be held as part of the All-Star festivities in Atlanta.
The draft will have a minimum of 20 rounds across three days. It will start on July 11 following the All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park.
“We are pleased to make our draft the newest part of 2021 All-Star Week festivities in Atlanta,” Manfred said. “The All-Star game is a celebration of baseball, and the draft will highlight the amateur levels of our great game and its future stars.”