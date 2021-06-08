Mike Soroka ‘progressing’ after undergoing surgery, still no timetable

Team officials, declining to rule him out for the season, said they would have more clarity on the situation when Soroka was re-evaluated two weeks later. They’ve said nothing definitive publicly, but the Braves have still not ruled out Soroka returning later this season.

When asked if Soroka could return as a reliever while he builds himself back into form – a la Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright, who did so when returning from an Achilles tear in 2015 – Snitker said that situation is too far away to discuss at this juncture.

“It’s way too early for anything like that,” he said. “Anything’s possible, I guess. I think he’s way on that outside of even thinking about something like that yet.”

Maybe the book isn’t written on the Soroka’s 2021 season. It would be an enormous boost, for the team’s on-field aspirations and morale, if Soroka rejoined the group down the stretch. But the organization’s priority is Soroka’s long-term outlook, and it won’t do anything to jeopardize what they hope becomes a long, successful career in the majors.

Despite missing Soroka and early season star Huascar Ynoa, who broke his hand, the Braves’ rotation hasn’t been among their chief concerns – at least not to the degree of the bullpen or an inconsistent offense.

Ian Anderson has taken a step forward in his second season. Max Fried has looked much better since returning from a hamstring injury. Charlie Morton has been a solid middle-of-the-rotation starter. Drew Smyly certainly has underwhelmed as a pricey one-year signing, but the Braves have had good production from youngsters Tucker Davidson and Bryse Wilson in their recent outings.

Soroka, perhaps the top young starter to emerge from the Braves’ pitching-emphasized rebuild, was expected to top the team’s rotation for a decade before injuries derailed him. In his latest full season, 2019, Soroka was an All-Star and had a 2.68 ERA across 29 outings for the 97-win Braves.