Braves’ Mike Soroka not yet ruled out for 2021 season

Braves manager Brian Snitker said starting pitcher Mike Soroka would miss the remainder of the 2021 season Friday during an interview on MLB Network’s “High Heat.” However, a person familiar with the situation said Snitker spoke prematurely, and Soroka hasn’t yet been ruled out for the season.
“He’s down for the year, and hopefully we’ll get him back next year,” Snitker said during the interview. But that isn’t yet the case. The right-hander, who underwent exploratory right Achilles surgery May 17, will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to someone with knowledge of the situation.
Soroka, 23, is one of baseball’s more promising young starters, but unfortunately for the player and the team, injuries have disrupted his career. Soroka tore his Achilles in his third start of the truncated 2020 campaign, missing the rest of the season. His rehab seemed on track, with Soroka pitching in the team’s exhibition finale in March. The Braves targeted his return during their second homestand in late April.
But right-shoulder inflammation stalled Soroka, who was shutdown in early April. His return timeline shifted to June in a best-case scenario. Once again, however, he experienced a setback. Earlier this month, Snitker revealed Soroka had discomfort in the Achilles and required exploratory surgery in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he underwent the first surgery. He underwent surgery the morning of May 17.
While Friday’s initial news from Snitker was inaccurate, it still seems unlikely Soroka will join the team later this summer. If that proves to be the case, he will have missed almost two full seasons before returning, if he is part of the 2022 opening-day rotation.
Beloved by teammates and praised for his maturity, a healthy Soroka was expected to top the Braves’ rotation for a decade. In his latest full season, 2019 - which was his only campaign exceeding five starts - Soroka was an All-Star and had a 2.68 ERA in 29 outings, helping the 97-win Braves to another National League East title.