Braves’ Mike Soroka not yet ruled out for 2021 season

“He’s down for the year, and hopefully we’ll get him back next year,” Snitker said during the interview. But that isn’t yet the case. The right-hander, who underwent exploratory right Achilles surgery May 17, will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to someone with knowledge of the situation.

Soroka, 23, is one of baseball’s more promising young starters, but unfortunately for the player and the team, injuries have disrupted his career. Soroka tore his Achilles in his third start of the truncated 2020 campaign, missing the rest of the season. His rehab seemed on track, with Soroka pitching in the team’s exhibition finale in March. The Braves targeted his return during their second homestand in late April.