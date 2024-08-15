Michael Harris II returns with grand slam as Braves rout Giants

Five observations:

1. Harris had not had a plate appearance since June 14, when he suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain. On Tuesday here, he talked about how excited he was to return. He said it would feel like the first day of school.

He announced his arrival with a loud crack.

Left-hander Robbie Ray threw Harris a knuckle-curve at the top of the zone, and Harris pulverized it. This was the sort of homer that drew an “Ooooh” from the crowd.

The ball, hit at 107 mph, soared through the air, then splashed into the water, where a man in a kayak tried to paddle over and grab it.

The score: 5-0, Braves.

Harris recorded only the second “splash hit” – when a homer goes into the water here – of the season at Oracle Park. He’s the first Giants opponent to do it in 2024.

Harris’ loud return was a welcomed sight – or sound – for the Braves, who have played much of the season without key members in their lineup, like Harris.

He is back – and he let everyone know it.

2. The Braves entered Wednesday off of two one-run, 10-inning wins. And before that, they played three close games in Colorado – two of which were losses.

They needed a night like this.

You can never relax in this sport, but they jumped out to the lead and added. They didn’t have to sweat and bite their nails until the very end.

Behind four home runs, they built, then maintained, a nice cushion. They led by nine runs after the fourth of those homers.

This had to have been a nice reprieve for them.

The lineup’s night ended with an opposing position player on the mound – which is the universal sign of a good offensive night.

3. How’s this for a start?

Jorge Soler was plunked to begin the game. Then Ray hit Austin Riley, too. After striking out Marcell Ozuna, Ray walked Matt Olson. Then he got ahead of Orlando Arcia, 0-2, before hurling four straight balls – a walk that scored a run.

The Braves had a lead without putting a ball in play.

Baseball can be fun and weird, huh?

Harris paid it all off by smashing the grand slam. Ray struck out Ramón Laureano after that, but he issued a walk to Sean Murphy that ended his night.

The Braves handed Ray the shortest start of his career. The lefty had pitched in 230 games (226 of them starts) before Wednesday.

He’d never gone fewer than three innings.

4. Yes, the Braves had a five-run lead. But they built it in the first inning.

There was a lot of baseball left.

Fortunately for Atlanta, Grant Holmes turned in the best outing of his major-league career to this point. He went a career-high seven innings and only allowed two runs.

Holmes ensured there wouldn’t be any funny business here.

5. After grounding out to the pitcher to end the top of the fourth inning, Soler didn’t go out to left field for the bottom of the fourth. Instead, Jarred Kelenic ran out there.

The Braves said they removed Soler as a precaution due to left hamstring tightness – which is ironically what forced Harris out of the game in June.

Stat to know

10 - After Wednesday, the Braves have hit at least four home runs in a game 10 times this season. They are 8-2 in these games. They are 17-7 in games when they blast at least three homers.

Up next

Max Fried and Giants right-hander Logan Webb will face off in Thursday’s finale. The game begins at 3:45 p.m.