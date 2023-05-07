Michael Harris II plays hero as Braves beat Orioles in walk-off fashion

And the finale was a thriller.

Ronald Acuña Jr. helped set up the victory when he caught a 322-foot fly ball to right field, then hurled a throw to third base to get the runner, who tried to tag up. The play helped Michael Tonkin throw a scoreless frame in the top of the 11th. Tonkin tossed another scoreless inning in the 12th.

In the top of the 10th inning, with a runner starting at second because of the extra-innings rule, Anthony Santander hit a rocket off Jesse Chavez that went off the right-field wall and scored the go-ahead run.

But the Braves held Baltimore to a run. One key play: With a runner on second, Arcia fielded a grounder and fired to third to nab the lead runner, which helped stunt any momentum.

And in the bottom of the inning, Felix Bautista threw a wild pitch that bounced off his catcher, who blocked it, and rolled far enough up the third-base line for Sam Hilliard to score the tying run. But the Braves only scored a run, partially because Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman threw out lead runner Michael Harris II at third base on Orlando Arcia’s dribbler, just as Arcia had done in the top half.

Bryce Elder continued his impressive start to the season by holding the Orioles to a run over 5-1/3 innings. He showed impressive poise as the Orioles almost got to him on multiple occasions.

Elder didn’t have any clean innings. In the third inning, he loaded the bases before striking out consecutive Orioles. In the fourth inning, he had runners on second and third with one out before he escaped the jam unscathed.

The one run scored on a groundout in the fourth inning. Overall, Elder allowed four hits and walked four batters, which put him into trouble at times.

In the sixth inning, Baltimore put men on first and second with one out, which ended Elder’s afternoon. Collin McHugh entered, and eventually issued a two-out walk that loaded the bases. But just as Elder had before him, McHugh found a way out of trouble without surrendering the go-ahead run.

Through six innings, the Orioles were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. They had left nine men on base.

Those numbers stand out when the score (at the time) is 1-1.