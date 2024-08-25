Michael Harris II exits Braves’ game with left-hand soreness

The Braves have another injury to monitor.

Outfielder Michael Harris II was hit in the left hand by a pitch in the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Nationals. He remained in the game before eventually exiting in the fifth inning as a precaution with left-hand soreness. Jarred Kelenic replaced him in center field.

Harris returned 10 days ago from a two-month absence due to a strained left hamstring. He’s hitting .233 with a .678 OPS in 10 games since rejoining the lineup.