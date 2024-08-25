Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II exits Braves’ game with left-hand soreness

Atlanta Braves left fielder Michael Harris II reacts after striking out during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Tuesday, August 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
47 minutes ago

The Braves have another injury to monitor.

Outfielder Michael Harris II was hit in the left hand by a pitch in the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Nationals. He remained in the game before eventually exiting in the fifth inning as a precaution with left-hand soreness. Jarred Kelenic replaced him in center field.

Harris returned 10 days ago from a two-month absence due to a strained left hamstring. He’s hitting .233 with a .678 OPS in 10 games since rejoining the lineup.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

