Mets call up Luisangel Acuña as they battle Braves for wild-card spot

The Braves and Mets are fighting for the National League’s final wild-card spot and New York will be the only team with an Acuña on the field now.
The Mets recalled infielder Luisangel Acuña from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday and put him in the starting lineup for his major league debut.
Acuña, a younger brother of Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., is one of the organization’s top prospects. He hit .258 with 40 steals while splitting time among second base, shortstop and center field with Syracuse.
Ronald Acuña, meanwhile, is out for the season after suffering a torn left ACL while making an awkward movement on the bases. The All-Star outfielder also tore his right ACL in July 2021.
Luisangel Acuña, 22, was in the lineup at shortstop on Saturday at Philadelphia, batting ninth. He came over when the Mets traded Max Scherzer to Texas in July 2023.
Credit: AP
The Mets are in a race against the Braves, Arizona and San Diego for three NL wild cards. New York (81-66) entered Saturday’s action in the third slot, one game ahead of the Braves and one back of Arizona.
Acuña was promoted one day after All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor left Friday night’s 11-3 victory against the Phillies in the seventh inning because of lower back soreness. Manager Carlos Mendoza said the move was precautionary.
