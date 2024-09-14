Mets call up Luisangel Acuña as they battle Braves for wild-card spot

The Braves and Mets are fighting for the National League’s final wild-card spot and New York will be the only team with an Acuña on the field now.

The Mets recalled infielder Luisangel Acuña from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday and put him in the starting lineup for his major league debut.

Acuña, a younger brother of Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., is one of the organization’s top prospects. He hit .258 with 40 steals while splitting time among second base, shortstop and center field with Syracuse.