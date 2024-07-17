Max Fried pitches scoreless inning in first All-Star outing

ARLINGTON, TX. – Max Fried officially has his name in an All-Star game box score.

Fried, 30, followed National League starter Paul Skenes and pitched a scoreless second frame. The Braves’ lefty ace issued a lead-off walk to Houston’s Yordan Alvarez – a foe from the 2021 World Series – then induced a flyout from the Guardians’ Jose Ramirez. Fried generated groundouts from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) and Adley Rutschman (Orioles) to complete his frame.

That was Fried’s first All-Star game appearance since he didn’t pitch in the 2022 exhibition. He became the first Braves pitcher to take the mound in an All-Star game since Michael Soroka tossed a scoreless inning in 2019.