Max Fried pitches scoreless inning in first All-Star outing

ARLINGTON, TX. – Max Fried officially has his name in an All-Star game box score.
Fried, 30, followed National League starter Paul Skenes and pitched a scoreless second frame. The Braves’ lefty ace issued a lead-off walk to Houston’s Yordan Alvarez – a foe from the 2021 World Series – then induced a flyout from the Guardians’ Jose Ramirez. Fried generated groundouts from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) and Adley Rutschman (Orioles) to complete his frame.
That was Fried’s first All-Star game appearance since he didn’t pitch in the 2022 exhibition. He became the first Braves pitcher to take the mound in an All-Star game since Michael Soroka tossed a scoreless inning in 2019.
Fried is joined in Texas by fellow starters Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez. Sale was unavailable for the game, but Lopez was expected to pitch. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna could also receive an at-bat.
More to come …
