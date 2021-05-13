Max Fried: Mike Soroka will overcome latest setback

“You look at the guy and you see how hard he works,” said Fried, who’s looked much improved in his two starts back from a hamstring injury. “All offseason, spring training you see it every single day. You even see it in here when we come in. So he’s working tirelessly and you know he’s doing everything. So to hear that, it’s unfortunate. But I know whatever comes his way he’s going to be able to take it on and overcome it.”

Coaches and teammates laud Soroka’s maturity and mental makeup. He’s certainly needed to be strong in his young career, dealing with numerous ailments that have cut into his time in the majors. This is the latest challenge put on his plate.