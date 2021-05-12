Mike Soroka to undergo exploratory surgery on Achilles next week

Snitker later added: “I hate it for the kid. He’s worked so hard and come so far. He’s so dedicated to getting back. I hate it for him, personally, to have this setback. We won’t know until after the surgeon goes in and sees exactly what’s going on. He was actually handling it pretty well. He’s a mature kid. I just hate it for him. As much as he likes to compete and play, all the hard work he has put in.”

When healthy, Soroka is one of the premier young pitchers in MLB. In 2019, his first full season, Soroka was an All-Star and had a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts. Soroka was considered the crown jewel of the team’s pitching-emphasized rebuild, already proving himself to be a frontline starter.

The Braves’ rotation has yielded mixed results so far. Max Fried, who went up a level and carried the rotation after Soroka’s injury last summer, battled a tough start this season before he was sidelined by a hamstring strain. He showed promise in his first start back from the injured list and said he felt more like himself again.

Left-hander Drew Smyly has struggled and also missed time with a forearm injury. Veteran Charlie Morton has had his share of adversity, most recently failing to escape the first inning in a loss. Ian Anderson, who’s shown more good than bad, has established himself as a rotation member. The Braves will need Anderson, 23, to continue improving.

Huascar Ynoa’s growth has been a massive help. Ynoa, 22, has been the team’s best and most consistent starter, posting a 2.23 ERA through eight outings. He wasn’t initially slated to be in the rotation, but barring unforeseen circumstances, it now seems he’ll be in it for the long haul.

The Braves also have Bryse Wilson and Kyle Wright stationed at Triple-A Gwinnett for spot starts, should they endure further injuries or simply want to stretch out their rotation. Wilson has made four appearances, including pitching well in his start Tuesday. Wright made one start April 16 in Chicago.

“I keep saying it, you can never have enough (pitching) to get through this thing,” Snitker said. “But it’s a kick in the gut because we hoped to have Mike back. We’ll just keep fighting through it.”