Max Fried goes four innings in first spring start

“The pitch count was good, and I felt like I was able to get up for another one,” Fried said. “The last two innings were pretty efficient. I’m not complaining about (going four innings). Anytime you can go out there and have some good ones, especially to start you off on the right foot, you’re definitely into that.”

It was a nice tune-up for Fried, who’s hoping to build off his breakout 2020 campaign. Fried posted a 2.25 ERA in 11 starts, emerging as an ace-caliber pitcher. He finished fifth in Cy Young voting and pitched well in the postseason, when the Braves won three of his four starts.

Fried will have at least three more starts before the regular season begins April 1. He’s a candidate to start opening day in Philadelphia.

“I thought he looked really good,” manager Brian Snitker said of Fried’s day. “It was pretty good for his first time out.”

Notes from Wednesday:

- “We’re extremely good. We’re extremely talented. We’re young but we’re hungry,” Fried said, describing the Braves’ rotation. The group actually is a mix of young and old: Charlie Morton is the oldest at 37, followed by fellow newcomer Drew Smyly at 31. Both signed one-year deals last winter. Fried, as hard as it may be to believe, is 27. Mike Soroka won’t turn 24 until August, while Ian Anderson turns 23 in early May.

The rotation depth is all young. Kyle Wright is 25. Bryse Wilson is 23. Huascar Ynoa is 22. Perhaps one (or more) takes a step forward this season, which would help the Braves’ 2022 rotation outlook.

- Two relievers competing for spots had tough days. Carl Edwards, a non-roster invitee with a notable resume, issued three two-out walks in his only inning. He did get out of it, retiring J.D. Martinez on a grounder, but the walks won’t help his roster bid.

Victor Arano, formerly of the Phillies, struggled in the sixth inning. He walked two and allowed three hits, including a grand slam to Bobby Dalbec. Arano already was a long shot to crack the bullpen, and he didn’t help his case Wednesday.

- Utilityman Travis Demeritte had a two-RBI single in the second inning. Demeritte won’t be on the opening-day roster, but he could see time in the majors later this season. He can handle multiple positions while providing the bench with power, so he holds some appeal.

- Kyle Wright will make his third start Thursday against the Rays. Wright pitched three scoreless frames in his most recent outing, against Minnesota. The right-hander is among the leading candidates for the potentially open rotation spot, depending on how the team proceeds with Soroka, who’s returning from a torn Achilles.