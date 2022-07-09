Marcell Ozuna’s search for the right lumber with the hits in it

No signs of wilting

The Braves have had one off-day since June 16. This usually is the time of season when players start thinking about having their bat manufacturer shave something off the handle to make the sticks less heavy to swing. It’s hot, too.

Snitker said the Braves (27-8 since June 1) are thriving, not wilting, with the non-stop play.

“I think probably the best thing that has happened is all these games we’ve played in a row,” Snitker said. “I honestly think that helps. We’re in the 30-in-31-days stretch here. I’ve just noticed when we get something going, it’s because we’re playing every day.”

Braves made noise in voting

The All-Star game fan voting concluded Friday night with one Braves player, right-fielder Acuna, voted in as a starter for the game at Dodger Stadium on July 19. But for a club in only the 10th largest metro population in MLB and with several of its “stars” having below average seasons the Braves sure made noise in the fan voting.

A slick promotion by the team hitched the Braves’ bandwagon to the summer’s blockbuster, “Top Gun: Maverick,” and millions of votes poured in.

With the game in L.A., the Braves’ marketing department used a Hollywood-theme and wrapped a strategy to get votes around that. Each of the players had a movie ideation created for them, and a sequel. Trailers were created for each of the movies and showed in 70 theatres in Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee before the feature pictures. The Braves marketing department also had posters placed in the 12 highest-grossing theatres in Georgia and Tennessee.

Worldwide Box Office said Tom Cruise’s movie has done $1 billion in business, and the Braves were along for the ride.

The tactic worked splendidly, for a while, at least. The Braves had six players make it through the first phase of voting, which ended June 30. Four finished as runners-up, shortstop Dansby Swanson, catcher Travis d’Arnaud, second baseman Ozzie Albies, and Designated Hitter William Contreras. Outfielder Adam Duvall was one of five NL outfielders who made it to the second phase. He is batting just .206.

“We were able to get these trailers out there and take advantage of the popular movies showing, like Maverick,” said Adam Zimmerman, senior vice president for marketing and content. “The goal was to get as many players as possible through phase one.”

Albies, who was batting .244, might have won at second base had it not been for a broken foot that has sidelined him since June 13.

Mets coming to town

The first-place Mets are coming (Monday through Wednesday). It will be a series to study contrasts in offense. The Braves’ power (second in the big leagues in home runs, first in slugging) vs. the Mets’ grind (second in on-base percentage, third in batting average). The fans can’t wait.

The Braves expect a standing-room-only crowd Monday night, which means yet another sellout of more than 41,000. Only $20 standing-room-only tickets are available Tuesday night. Wednesday is a 12:20 p.m. start. We will get a look at just how jazzed Atlanta is about this team if the crowd reaches 35,000 in Wednesday’s expected swelter.

Monday night is replica championship ring night.