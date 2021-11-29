Marcell Ozuna receives retroactive suspension, eligible for opening day

Ozuna was arrested on domestic violence charges against his wife, Genesis, in May. Felony chargers were later dropped to two misdemeanors of family violence battery and assault. Ozuna agreed to enter the pretrial diversion program, which could lead to the charges being dismissed.

MLB placed Ozuna on the restricted list in September, but he hadn’t played in a game since May 25. He served his 20-game suspension while on administrative leave from Sept. 10 through the end of the season, MLB said. Ozuna will be eligible to play opening day 2022.