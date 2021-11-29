Marcell Ozuna receives retroactive suspension, eligible for opening day

Major League Baseball announced Monday that Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna retroactively received an unpaid 20-game suspension for violating MLB’s Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.
Ozuna was arrested on domestic violence charges against his wife, Genesis, in May. Felony chargers were later dropped to two misdemeanors of family violence battery and assault. Ozuna agreed to enter the pretrial diversion program, which could lead to the charges being dismissed.
MLB placed Ozuna on the restricted list in September, but he hadn’t played in a game since May 25. He served his 20-game suspension while on administrative leave from Sept. 10 through the end of the season, MLB said. Ozuna will be eligible to play opening day 2022.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement: “My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Marcell Ozuna violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Having reviewed the totality of the available evidence, I have conclude that Mr. Ozuna violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate.”
The Braves issued a statement:
“Any instance of domestic violence is unacceptable, and we fully support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office regarding Marcell. We are encouraged to know that Marcell has accepted full responsibility for his actions and is taking the necessary measures to learn and grow from the situation.”
Ozuna, 31, just completed the first year of a four-year contract signed last winter that guaranteed him $65 million. He hit .213/288/.356 with seven homers and 26 RBIs in 48 games last season. He could be part of the 2022 Braves outfield or serve as the team’s designated hitter should he remain on the roster.
