Atlanta Braves

Ludacris to throw out first pitch before Braves game Wednesday

Rapper Ludacris performs at the Braves' World Series celebration in 2021.

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Braves

Rapper Ludacris performs at the Braves' World Series celebration in 2021.
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Braves will host Ludacris Night on Wednesday which will include the rapper throwing out the first pitch before a game against the Rockies. There will also be a Ludacris bobblehead giveaway.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7:20 p.m. start. Throughout the Battery there will be entertainment from Ludacris’ official DJ, DJ Infamous, photo stations with artwork from Ludacris’ albums and music. A ‘Luda’s Roll Out Cafe’ food truck will serve Southern soul food inspired by the menu of Ludacris’ Chicken and Beer restaurant. It will be located outside the right field gate.

The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive Ludacris bobblehead.

Atlanta hip-hop legend Ludacris will be honored with a special night at Truist Park for the Sept. 4 game between the Braves and Colorado Rockies. A bobblehead giveaway is just one feature of the event.

The first 15,000 fans through that gates at the Braves' Sept. 4 game against the Rockies will receive a Ludacis bobblehead.

