Listen: Is it fair to worry about Braves’ starting pitching?

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss the significance of the injuries to two of Atlanta best starting pitchers.

Justin will explain why Charlie Morton’s finger injury is a much bigger deal than Max Fried’s blister problem.

Our crew will also look at the impact of the milestone the Braves have reached this week. 100 wins, Ronald Acuna joining the 40-40 club and Matt Olson breaking the Atlanta record for RBIs.

And Justin will set the stage of the final week of the season and point out the players who have the most to prove if they want to make the postseason roster.

