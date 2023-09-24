Braves’ Game 1 loss features funky lineup, Kyle Wright pitching out of bullpen

Allan Winans got the start for the Braves in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Atlanta Braves
41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON – When the Braves placed Charlie Morton on the 15-day injured list, it opened a spot on their active roster.

They used it to bring up Allan Wians, who started Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader at Nationals Park. This meant that Kyle Wright – originally slated to start one game on Sunday – pitched out of the bullpen, as the Braves hope to get a different look at him.

These two did their jobs, but the Braves lost the first game, 3-2. Sean Murphy homered in the ninth to pull the Braves within a run, but they couldn’t complete a comeback.

The Braves, of course, would’ve liked to notch their 100th win in this first game. But then again, they didn’t use their best weapons.

The Braves clinched their sixth consecutive NL East crown a week and a half ago. They can afford to be cautious with players.

Manager Brian Snitker’s lineup reflected that for this first game.

Nationals 3, Braves 2 (Game 1)

Ronald Acuña Jr. led off for Atlanta, but didn’t play in right field. Neither Austin Riley nor Orlando Arcia were in the lineup.

Kevin Pillar played right field, Nicky Lopez was at shortstop and Luke Williams filled in at third base.

Winans allowed two runs over five innings. It could’ve been worse. He found ways to limit damage.

In the sixth inning, Wright surrendered one run – though it probably should’ve been ruled an error on Ozzie Albies, who couldn’t make the play on a ball that got into the outfield and allowed a run to score.

Perhaps Wright pitching out of the bullpen is a postseason precursor. The Braves could use him that way if he doesn’t start a game.

In the second inning, Pillar drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. The Braves didn’t score again until Murphy launched a solo shot with two outs in the ninth.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: Ben Gray / bgray@ajc.com

5 times the town of Plains celebrated with Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter
Earlier coverage: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
