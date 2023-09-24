Morton placed on injured list, won’t be eligible to pitch in NLDS

WASHINGTON -- The Braves on Sunday placed Charlie Morton on the 15-day injured list, backdated to Sept. 23, with right index finger inflammation.
This means Morton won’t be eligible to pitch in the NLDS.
The 15th day in Morton’s injured-list stint would be Oct. 7, which is the date of Game 1 of the NLDS at Truist Park.
Morton left Friday’s start after an inning because he felt something in his finger. During that inning, he told catcher Sean Murphy — who asked if everything was OK — that he felt he injured that finger.
Morton’s X-rays, done Friday, were negative. The MRI, completed Saturday, revealed the inflammation.
Teams cannot bring players off the injured list during a postseason series. Those players must be eligible when clubs set their rosters ahead of each round.
To take Morton’s roster spot and start Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader in Washington, the Braves recalled Allan Winans.
