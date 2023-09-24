BreakingNews
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Morton placed on injured list, won’t be eligible to pitch in NLDS

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By
Updated 31 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON -- The Braves on Sunday placed Charlie Morton on the 15-day injured list, backdated to Sept. 23, with right index finger inflammation.

This means Morton won’t be eligible to pitch in the NLDS.

The 15th day in Morton’s injured-list stint would be Oct. 7, which is the date of Game 1 of the NLDS at Truist Park.

Morton left Friday’s start after an inning because he felt something in his finger. During that inning, he told catcher Sean Murphy — who asked if everything was OK — that he felt he injured that finger.

Morton’s X-rays, done Friday, were negative. The MRI, completed Saturday, revealed the inflammation.

Teams cannot bring players off the injured list during a postseason series. Those players must be eligible when clubs set their rosters ahead of each round.

To take Morton’s roster spot and start Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader in Washington, the Braves recalled Allan Winans.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

4 arrested after 19-year-old killed in Acworth home invasion, police say1h ago

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

BREAKING
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
21m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Carters surprise Plains with Peanut Festival cameo
20h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Brian Kemp on why he’ll back Donald Trump if he wins the GOP nod

Credit: Curtis Compton

Brian Kemp on why he’ll back Donald Trump if he wins the GOP nod

Credit: Doug Turnbull / WSB Skycopter

EV battery fires: Challenges for firefighters and maintenance tips
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves’ No. 1 pick Hurston Waldrep impresses in Triple-A; Charlie Culberson pitches again
13h ago
Ronald Acuña Jr. makes history, Charlie Morton hurts finger in Braves’ win
Braves’ Charlie Morton exits start vs. Nationals with right index finger sprain
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
LISTEN
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
Week 6 high school football scoreboard: Eziomume has huge game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top