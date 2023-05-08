X

Listen: Harris’ big hit ends another big week for Braves

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

The Braves had to play eight games in seven days and won six of them. Their reward is a seven-game lead in the NL East.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss another dramatic win against the Orioles.

Plus, our crew will take a deep dive into the Braves’ first 35 games of the season and why they are off to their best start since 1998.

We will also dig into the changes at shortstop. Why Orlando Arcia is back so soon and what it means for Vaughn Grissom.

Plus, Justin will answer your questions in our “Ask Justin” segment.

