Listen: D’Arnaud doubt about it

The Braves took two of three against the defending champion Texas Rangers due in large part to Travis d’Arnaud’s four home runs.
In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the series and discusses d’Arnaud’s power surge.
Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Charlie Morton and d’Arnaud.
