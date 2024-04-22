Atlanta Braves

Listen: D’Arnaud doubt about it

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) hits two run home run during the eighth inning at Truist Park, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Atlanta. Atlanta Braves won 5-2 over Texas Rangers. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) hits two run home run during the eighth inning at Truist Park, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Atlanta. Atlanta Braves won 5-2 over Texas Rangers. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
31 minutes ago

The Braves took two of three against the defending champion Texas Rangers due in large part to Travis d’Arnaud’s four home runs.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the series and discusses d’Arnaud’s power surge.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Charlie Morton and d’Arnaud.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode.

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.



