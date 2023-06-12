BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes causing delays on Downtown Connector
Listen: Braves winning streak ends after impressive week

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Braves can’t mount a comeback every game, but they did enough to put some distance between themselves and their biggest rival.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black dig into how Atlanta pulled off its seven-game winning streak.

Our crew will also discuss the Braves historic sweep of the Mets and how much damage it did to New York’s playoff hopes.

You’ll also hear why Atlanta’s bullpen has bounced back and Justin makes the case for Jessie Chavez making the all-star team at age 39.

Plus, we answer your questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

· Braves fall short of perfect homestand with loss to Nationals

· Braves national following: Celebrating 50 years since TBS debut

· Michael Soroka strikes out six in six innings in Gwinnett victory

· Playing best baseball of his career, Ronald Acuña Jr. leads Braves to victory

· AJ Smith-Shawver solid in first MLB start, Braves rally for another win

· Braves notes: Bullpen’s impressive turn, Strider versus the Mets and more

· The view from New York: What Mets said after being swept

· Braves stun Mets with another comeback to sweep series

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

