Listen: Braves winning streak ends after impressive week

The Braves can’t mount a comeback every game, but they did enough to put some distance between themselves and their biggest rival.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black dig into how Atlanta pulled off its seven-game winning streak.

Our crew will also discuss the Braves historic sweep of the Mets and how much damage it did to New York’s playoff hopes.

You’ll also hear why Atlanta’s bullpen has bounced back and Justin makes the case for Jessie Chavez making the all-star team at age 39.

Plus, we answer your questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.

