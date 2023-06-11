X

Michael Soroka strikes out six in six innings in Gwinnett victory

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Michael Soroka pitched six innings and allowed one run Saturday night for the Gwinnett Stripers in a 6-2 victory against Charlotte at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

Soroka loaded the bases in the first inning but didn’t allow a run. He gave up a leadoff single and hit two batters, but he also struck out three in the inning. Overall, Soroka struck out six batters, walked two and gave up three hits.

Outfielder Forrest Wall led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run and finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Striper first baseman Joshua Fuentes was 2-for-4, with singles for both hits.

Gwinnett (29-33) plays next at 1:05 p.m. Sunday against Charlotte (28-34).

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

