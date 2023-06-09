X

The view from New York: What Mets said after being swept

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Here is some of the Mets’ reaction after being swept by the Braves as it appeared in the New York Post’s Friday edition.

”We’re not playing well and we know it. We’re a good team and we’re just not doing what we need to do. We’re getting out of Atlanta. We are going to go to Pittsburgh and hopefully we can turn things around and win a series there. It’s a long season. We’re just in a little slump right now.” – Reliever David Robertson who allowed the game-tying home run to Orlando Arcia in the ninth inning

”We probably could have come out of here with a sweep ourselves. Atlanta is a really good team. We’re a good team, and we play each other really well and it always seems to come down to one run here or two runs there. That is the nature of this rivalry right now.” - Brandon Nimmo

”We couldn’t get outs. We used every arrow we had … but we scored 10 runs — I was proud of that. Guys kept punching back.” - Manager Buck Showalter.

