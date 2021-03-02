Liberty Media CEO favors Braves despite Mets owner’s ‘wallet’

Maffei also discussed a few other topics regarding the Braves on Monday:

⋅ On ticket demand for the 2021 season amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic: “We’ve seen enormous fan demand at the Braves. Now, it doesn’t hurt that we have an exciting team. You know, we won the National League East three years in a row. We were one game from the World Series last year, and most people think we’ve added to the team, enhanced the starting pitching, signed (Marcell) Ozuna again to come back. He had a great year for us. So, look, we are very excited about the prospects, and I think our fans are excited.”

⋅ On how many fans will be allowed at home games this season: “I think we’ll anticipate starting with 25% capacity in Georgia (and) hopefully be able to increase that. We’re lucky that Georgia is a relatively open place. … So I’m optimistic we should be able to push that up.” (Braves CEO Derek Schiller said the team will determine the exact seating capacity for April’s 14 home games no later than March 12 and will reevaluate on a month-to-month basis.)

⋅ On potential legalization, which the Braves, Falcons, Hawks and Atlanta United favor, of online sports betting in Georgia: “There’s bipartisan support to get sports betting done in Georgia, and I think that will get done in the near term,” Maffei said. “And that should have not only better fan engagement, but potentially monetization opportunities as well, although I don’t think they’re going to be massive for these teams at the end of the day. I think they’re mostly on the margin.”