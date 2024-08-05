Atlanta Braves

Let us know what you think about Comcast/Bally’s agreement and increased price

Braves fans waited at the Battery Atlanta for the Truist Park gates to open just before the Atlanta Braves’ game against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, July 22, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves fans waited at the Battery Atlanta for the Truist Park gates to open just before the Atlanta Braves’ game against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, July 22, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

The Braves are back on Xfinity/Comcast.

For an increased price.

What do you think about that?

After a three-month dispute left Braves games on Bally’s Sports off Comcast cable systems, the two sides reached an agreement last week. Braves games returned on Thursday when the dispute between Diamond Sports Group, the owners of Bally’s regional sports networks, and Comcast was settled. Comcast customers had been unable to watch the Braves since May 1.

When Comcast viewers turned to Bally’s Sports for the first game, the Braves vs. Marlins on Thursday, they were greeted with a message that they would have to upgrade to Comcast’s Xfinity Ultimate TV package. Viewers must pay an additional $45 for a package that includes Bally’s Sports and Bally’s Sports Southeast.

Let us know what you think of all this. Just glad to have the Braves back? An example of corporate greed? Did you switch providers? To voice your opinions and thoughts, please send an email to sportstips@ajc.com with your name and contact information.

We will gather a number of responses to publish in the near future.

Thank you very much.

- Chris Vivlamore, AJC Sports Editor

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves games return to Comcast on Thursday
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bally Sports networks will return to Comcast subscribers after agreement is reached
Placeholder Image

Watch: Setting up Braves-Brewers series
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves have favorable schedule coming to make up ground in NL East
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Braves

Brewers vs. Braves: OutKast Night (with bobblehead) returns1h ago
Braves Report: Max Fried returns in split with Marlins
Max Fried struggles in return, Braves split series against lowly Marlins
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Paul McPherson

NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor is a former UGA athlete and journalism alum
Too few rural Georgians being referred for organ transplants
Jimmy Carter’s next goal is voting for Kamala Harris for president