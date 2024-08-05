Let us know what you think about Comcast/Bally’s agreement and increased price

After a three-month dispute left Braves games on Bally’s Sports off Comcast cable systems, the two sides reached an agreement last week. Braves games returned on Thursday when the dispute between Diamond Sports Group, the owners of Bally’s regional sports networks, and Comcast was settled. Comcast customers had been unable to watch the Braves since May 1.

When Comcast viewers turned to Bally’s Sports for the first game, the Braves vs. Marlins on Thursday, they were greeted with a message that they would have to upgrade to Comcast’s Xfinity Ultimate TV package. Viewers must pay an additional $45 for a package that includes Bally’s Sports and Bally’s Sports Southeast.

Let us know what you think of all this. Just glad to have the Braves back? An example of corporate greed? Did you switch providers? To voice your opinions and thoughts, please send an email to sportstips@ajc.com with your name and contact information.

