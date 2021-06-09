Let the Austin Riley All-Star campaign begin

But Riley not only turned it around quickly, but he’s maintained production at a rate he hadn’t before. Since rebounding from his sluggish start, Riley has perhaps been the greatest producer on an offense that includes the reigning National League MVP (Freddie Freeman) and two of the sport’s most dynamic young stars (Acuna and Ozzie Albies).

In the past 42 games, Riley has hit .351/.430/.642 with 11 homers, 10 doubles, 26 RBIs and 28 runs scored. He’s added several timely plays in the field, as well.

“What he’s doing right now, the slugging, the getting on base, what he’s doing defensively, all-around,” starting pitcher Ian Anderson said. “It’s such an impressive game and fun to watch. He’s filled a role we needed. A guy who can hit for power and get on base and drive in runs. So with all that pressure that got added onto him, what he’s been able to do, it shows you the type of player and guy he is.”

Acuna is close to a lock to make the NL All-Star team. Yet no other Brave has a better case than Riley. Entering Wednesday, Riley’s 1.5 fWAR rates No. 8 among MLB third baseman, just ahead of San Diego’s Manny Machado. His fWAR trails only two NL regular third baseman in perennial superstar Nolan Arenado (1.8) with St. Louis and San Francisco’s resurgent Evan Longoria (1.6), who will miss the next four to six weeks with a shoulder sprain.

Note that the Cubs’ Kris Bryant has been logging a lot of time in the outfield lately, but he also ranks above Riley in fWAR. Nonetheless, being mentioned with established players such as Arenado and Bryant is a welcome development for the Braves’ youngster.

“It’s a goal, for sure, just to be categorized with players like that,” Riley said. “Whatever happens (with the All-Star selections) happens. Obviously, I feel like if I continue to work with my approach, plan, defensive work with (third base coach Ron Washington), then I think I’ll have a pretty good chance at some point. But those are aside from the point. We’re focused on getting above .500 and continuing to win ballgames.”

Riley is a large reason why the Braves have stayed afloat during an underwhelming start. They entered Wednesday at 29-29, hoping by night’s end to own a winning record for the first time this season.

Understandably, Riley will deflect attention from individual honors and more willingly discuss the team’s outlook. But there’s a growing chance Riley will have the chance to talk about himself in Denver in mid-July, fielding questions during his first All-Star experience.

“100 percent,” said Acuna when asked if Riley should be an All-Star. Anderson added: “It’s an All-Star year for (Riley). What he’s been able to do defensively, saving runs, making diving players. The consistency he’s found at the dish has been huge for our team. It seemed like a quiet three-hit night (Tuesday). We’ve come to expect that.”

It’s safe to say Riley’s All-Star bid is well underway.