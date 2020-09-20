Kyle Wright earns second win as Braves down Mets

One week after his first career win, Wright gave up just one hit, walking one and striking out six, as the Braves scored six runs off the Mets' bullpen. Wright was pulled in the seventh inning, after walking J.D. Davis — his second base runner of the game.

Wright began the season in the Braves' rotation and made four starts (going 0-3 with a 7.20 ERA, giving up 12 earned runs in 15 innings pitched) before being optioned on Aug. 20. He was recalled Sept. 8 from the alternate training site.