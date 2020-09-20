Kyle Wright earns second win as Braves down Mets

Kyle Wright kept hitters off-balance and pitched a one-hit shutout through 6-1/3 innings, nabbing his second career victory as the Braves (31-22) beat the Mets, 7-0, Sunday afternoon in New York.
One week after his first career win, Wright gave up just one hit, walking one and striking out six, as the Braves scored six runs off the Mets' bullpen. Wright was pulled in the seventh inning, after walking J.D. Davis — his second base runner of the game.
Wright began the season in the Braves' rotation and made four starts (going 0-3 with a 7.20 ERA, giving up 12 earned runs in 15 innings pitched) before being optioned on Aug. 20. He was recalled Sept. 8 from the alternate training site.
The game remained scoreless until Ronald Acuna’s solo shot gave the Braves a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning. It was the only run they scored off Mets starter Rick Porcello, who struck out 10 and walked two, giving up three hits. In the eighth, an RBI double by Travis d’Arnaud plated Acuna and Freddie Freeman, who had both drawn walks, as the Braves went up by three. They loaded the bases in the top of the ninth and Acuna capitalized with a three-run double scoring Ozzie Albies, Ender Inciarte and Dansby Swanson. Acuna went 2-for-3 and carried the Braves' offense with four RBI.
Monday, the Braves will begin a four-game series vs. the Marlins as Huascar Ynoa (0-0, 5.30) matches up with Trevor Rogers (1-1, 6.00). They have no days off for this final stretch of the regular season, which ends Sept. 27.
Sunday’s win marked the Braves' final away game.
