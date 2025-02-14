Spring training is underway for the Braves as they prepare for the 2025 season. Here’s a look at some key upcoming dates for the team, which will have its third day of workouts Friday at its spring training facility in North Port, Fla.:
Feb. 18: First full squad workout
Feb. 22: Spring training opener vs. Twins in Fort Myers
Feb. 23: Spring training home opener vs. Rays in North Port
March 27: 2025 season opener at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
April 4: 2025 home opener vs. Marlins, 7:15 p.m.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: KLUTCH Sports Group
3 Braves prospects who could emerge in 2025
Here are several Atlanta Braves farmhands who could put themselves firmly on the radar this year.
A look at what American League Central teams did in the offseason
A look at how the division is shaping up with spring training underway.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
What eliminating the U.S. Department of Education could mean for Georgia
President Donald Trump wants to close the U.S. Education Department. What does that mean for Georgia?
15 things to do this weekend: Valentine’s Day fun, Atlanta United party and more
Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta?