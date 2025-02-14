Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Key upcoming dates for the Braves

Pitchers get in some work during Thursday's spring training activities at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Pitchers get in some work during Thursday's spring training activities at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By AJC Sports
16 hours ago

Spring training is underway for the Braves as they prepare for the 2025 season. Here’s a look at some key upcoming dates for the team, which will have its third day of workouts Friday at its spring training facility in North Port, Fla.:

Feb. 18: First full squad workout

Feb. 22: Spring training opener vs. Twins in Fort Myers

Feb. 23: Spring training home opener vs. Rays in North Port

March 27: 2025 season opener at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

April 4: 2025 home opener vs. Marlins, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta Braves players get ready for spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Thursday, February 13, 2025, North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

