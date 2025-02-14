Spring training is underway for the Braves as they prepare for the 2025 season. Here’s a look at some key upcoming dates for the team, which will have its third day of workouts Friday at its spring training facility in North Port, Fla.:

Explore Braves fans will be able to watch more spring training games than ever

Feb. 18: First full squad workout

Feb. 22: Spring training opener vs. Twins in Fort Myers