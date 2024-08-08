Readers respond to Comcast/Bally’s settlement and price increase

Here is a sampling of the responses.

“I was rather disappointed today when I sat down in our den to watch the game and I received a notice from Comcast that I would have to upgrade to a premium package in order to get Braves games! It appears that I would have to pay an additional $45 to get a package of stations I do not want in order that I get BSSE (Bally Sports Southeast). I had figured that Comcast would simply suspend the discount given during the period when BSSE wasn’t available. One has to wonder if this whole thing was just a charade to bilk more money from Comcast customers. Already the cost of cable or streaming TV, the internet service necessary for streaming, Netflix, Apple MLS, et al add up to too damn much. It seems to be a breach that Comcast customers like me initially signed on because it offered Braves games (within the package I now have), then dropped them, and now want more the $500 a year to get the games back.” - Harry B.

“I think the price increase is ridiculous and it’s all about greed. I have been with Comcast for 25 years and I’m going to drop them and go to Direct TV Streaming or some other provider. I don’t want to pay $45 more dollars for other channels I don’t want. This is bad for the consumer and bad for Braves fans.” - Steve S.

“Braves fan since they moved to Atlanta but unable to watch since bankrupt Bally took over as we got rid of cable years ago. Go to a few games and see the occasional game on Fox or Apple TV but very disappointed in the Braves front office. The Braves need to expand viewership, not contract. get rid of bankrupt Bally, let us stream on MLB for example. Not a new problem, not going back to cable, YouTube TV has much better features though it has also gotten pricey.” - Mike

“I lasted this far without Braves on TV. I can last the rest of the regular season too. Besides all postseason is on national TV. Double the price after a lockout? Really? This is the last straw. I’m dropping Comcast completely. They should all choke on the exhaust fumes as I drive away from their greed and stupidity.” - The Buckhead Brave

“I have Comcast basic cable TV plan which use to cost me, including an assortment of fees, $145.29 per month. (I get internet & mobile services elsewhere.) When the contract dispute between the (Bally’s) and Xfinity lead to a discontinuation of Braves broadcast, I read about the reduction I should be receiving. After going to my local Xfinity store, I received a $9.25 credit per month for 2 months. After a new deal, I realized that I would have to have a new subscription to resume seeing the Braves on Comcast cable. I would need Comcast’s Ultimate plan which would cost me $166.49 per month. An increase of $21.20 per month to watch the same Braves team. Between feeling gouged and having a surly representative wait on me at the Xfinity store, I will look for another service to see the Braves. Or maybe find another sports team to love.” - Brenda L.

“I cut the cord and started steaming with Fubo to watch to Braves. I am happy with Fubo and do not plan to go back to Xfinity.” - Stephen C.

“Greed on the part of Comcast, Diamond Sports Group, MLB and the players themselves. The salaries have gone through the roof with no end in sight. Soon they will be paying the players more than what the organizations are worth. This is why the fans keep having to pay more and more. I know that it is entertainment, but I can find a lot of other things in life that are out there besides watching the Braves which is why I’m not paying the extra fee. This is just my opinion and we all know opinions are like you know whats, everybody has one!” - Danny W.

“Senior Braves fans suffered most from losing their access to their only pastime. This is not customer friendly to say the least.” - Dave B.

“As soon as Xfinity dropped Bally, I switched to Fubo and have been mostly happy. If Xfinity had brought Bally back without the price increase, I might have switched back, but certainly not for an extra $45. I’m staying with Fubo.” - Brian L.

“I am extremely happy to have regained access to the Braves on the Xfinity app. One half of my summer was lost because of the blackout. Thank you so much for lifting the blackout.” - Dan S.

“I had to give up watching the Braves when the Comcast Ballyhoo happened. I occasionally watched a few outtakes online but mostly kept in touch through reading here, thank you. Comcast gave me a “refund” of $7/month as a consolation. Interesting that it was only valued at $7 per month for me but now to get Braves back, it’s $35/month more. I call that a terrible foul and am looking to change my Comcast cable, internet and phones to other providers.” - Wally W.

“I switched to DirectTV several months ago, and I’m very happy to be rid of Comcast. They’re overpriced and have terrible customer service. Without buying any additional services, my monthly bill went from $99 about 5 years ago to $254 several months ago, and with this additional $45 it would be up to $300. Ridiculous! And after cancelling in June, I’m still waiting for them to refund my overpayment, which they finally acknowledged they owe me.” - Ron H.

“I’m 78 years old and have been a big fan of the Braves. I don’t go to many games, but I watch every game on TV. I’ve been a Comcast/Xfinity customer as long as they’ve been around and with Prestige before that. When they failed to close a deal with Bally, I called several people and complained. Their only comment was that ‘that’s the way it is.’ So I switched to AT&T Fiber Optic and stream DirectTV. It’s a little more difficult to use, but My bill went from $343 to $170 per month. They will never get me back. They are just ripping people off.” – Andy O.

“Hard pass for me. Now that I’ve become accustomed to having no TV broadcast, I’ll just listen to Ben Ingram and company on the Braves Radio network. They are quite good.” - Jerry M.

“I live in an independent apartment in a Senior Living complex. The most avid Braves fan is 103 years old and can’t afford a price increase. There are numerous other residents who are Braves fans. Most of them depend on my husband and myself for scores and updates because we have always had the upgraded package. Our entire complex is Comcast and the residents get the basic as part of the rent. As much as they enjoy the Braves they cannot afford $45 a month.” - Maridell B.

“I am just glad they are back on Comcast. I did pay Fubo to watch and found them to be very nice to deal with when I canceled. I did not realize there was another charge because I must have already been paying for a better package. I did cancel some other Comcast services because they made me disgusted. I now have an antenna on kitchen TV and actually picture is better and Roku on another TV that I use app Xfinity stream … get a lot of channels for $29.00 Roku device.” – Joyce G.

“I am 70 years old and have followed the Braves since they moved to Atlanta in 1965. I have been to dozens of games over the years at all three stadiums, and actually saw the likes of Phil Niekro, Denny LeMaster, Hank Arron, and Ralph Garr. I think the three months of not having an agreement hurt images of both Comcast and Bally Sports and was a lose/lose for both. I’m glad they are back on but hope a permanent resolution can be made not to have this happen again.” - Kevin C.

“I ditched Comcast completely after they dropped the Braves in May. Have a different internet provider and channel lineup. Still watching the Braves and spending less money each month. Go Braves!” – John B.

“I am overjoyed that Bally’s is back on Xfinity. We missed watching the Atlanta Braves. However, getting the upgrade package on my TV is like pulling teeth! I tried upgrading online. No go. I have called Xfinity customer service THREE times in the past 3 days. Spent over 3 hours on the phone! Still nothing! I am willing to spend the extra $10 a month but sheesh I can’t even get the service! Come on man!” Mark H.

“It looks like the parties have come up with something they can both agree on … consumers paying more money. Unfortunately, consumers were not consulted. I used to watch the Braves games every day. I’ve gotten out of that habit in the last three months and decline to pay their ransom.” - Steve G.

“The offer I received was $20 additional per month with the first 90 days free, which of course will take care of the rest of the Braves regular season. I grudgingly accepted with the idea of re-evaluating later; I might change to Direct TV streaming.” - Steve V.

“I went to an Xfinity store on Saturday to see about adding the Braves knowing that there would be an increase in the price but not knowing how much. The gentleman that worked with me told me my bill would increase by $20 a month which I was happy with considering there’s not much to watch on TV anyway and that’s just a fraction of the cost of one Braves ticket. But the best part was that the first three months would be free. How can you beat a deal like that?” - Bill R.

“I bought a new radio and I will listen to Braves games. The charge of $45 is too much for senior citizens (who are apt to schedule their days around a Braves game). I am disappointed, angry, and sad about the decisions, but I can hope for a change if enough people say “no” to this plan.” – Sue L.