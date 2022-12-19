Braves, outfielder Jordan Luplow agree to one-year deal

The Braves signed outfielder Jordan Luplow to a one-year contract worth $1.4 million, the club said Monday.
Luplow, 29, spent last season with the Diamondbacks, hitting 11 home runs and posting a .634 OPS in 83 games.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound native of Visalia, Calif., bats right and throws right. He hit eight of his home runs against left-handed pitching and has a career .842 OPS against lefties.
Luplow, who was drafted in the third round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft by the Pirates, made starts at all three outfield spots last season, with most coming in right field.
He played 41 games (25 starts) in right in 2022, five games in center (four starts) and 21 games in left (18 starts).
Luplow made his MLB debut in 2017 with the Pirates. He went to Cleveland in 2019 and hit a career-high 15 home runs that season. He also has played with the Rays during his six-year career. He has a .745 career OPS in 322 games.
The Braves’ 40-man roster stands at 38.
