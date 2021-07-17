Joc Pederson’s first 48 hours as a Brave

Pederson was on the way to Phoenix for a series with the Diamondbacks when he got the phone call that he would instead be heading to Atlanta. In 73 games with the Cubs, the former All-Star hit .230 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs.

Caption Braves' Joc Pederson watches in the first inning at Truist Park on Friday, July 16, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

His presence was much welcomed when he got to the clubhouse, just a few hours before Friday night’s game against the Rays.

“I visited with Joc yesterday during the game,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Saturday. “He’s been out taking balls in right field and hitting early and excited to be here and be a part of getting us going.”

When Pederson got to Truist Park, he put on the No. 22 red Braves jersey, an homage to friend and former Brave Jason Heyward. He gave hugs and shared laughs with his new teammates, while waving to fans anxious for the arrival of what they hope to be the weapon to inch the Braves closer to first place.

During Friday’s game, Pederson hung around the dugout, leaning on the railing and talking with teammates, coaches. In the bottom of the 10th inning, he was called upon. Pederson swung at the first pitch and grounded out to end the game.

On Saturday, he said he was in good spirits, and those around the ballpark were welcoming.

“One thing I noticed was driving to the field today, just out there early for batting practice and walking in, a lot of the people that work here — people outside the clubhouse, ticket people, concession people — all super friendly,” Pederson said. “It kind of caught me off-guard a little, but the Braves are one of the teams that I was definitely talking to in the offseason. I love the energy they brought and everything that they had to offer, so it’s not that surprising that I got here, but I guess it’s just the timing of it.”

Pederson will bat leadoff Saturday night, which is where he is most comfortable. He’s filling a need of an outfielder and the need of a bat that was only expedited by Ronald Acuna’s injury.

He just wants to do what he can to get another team to the postseason.

“Acuna is one of the best leadoff hitters in the game, and I’m not going to fill that role, but I’m going to do what I do to help this team win some ballgames,” Pederson said. “It’s a super-exciting organization so far, and it’s been a little crazy 24 hours. I’m happy to be here.”