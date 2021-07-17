Joc Pederson’s first 48 hours as a Brave

Staring down a 2-1 count from Braves pitcher Kyle Wright with two men on base, Joc Pederson knocked a three-run homer over the center-field wall at Truist Park to give his Dodgers a 5-0 lead early in Game 3 of the 2020 National League Championship Series. Pederson rounded the bases as boos trickled down from all over the park. The outfielder thrives in postseason situations, hitting .272 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs in 64 playoff appearances.
His success when it matters most is one of the reasons the Braves began talking with Pederson this offseason. Ultimately, he signed with the Cubs, but was traded to the Braves on Thursday.
“There’s nothing like playoff baseball,” Pederson said Saturday. “It’s a lot of fun, sold-out crowds, the stadium, the atmosphere is really special. Braves have won three divisions in a row, and we’re looking to make it four. I’m excited to do everything we can to get back there. It’s a special crowd to play in front of in the playoffs, I know from the visiting side, it gets loud.”
Pederson has been good against the Braves in his career, not just the postseason. But he said that the Braves have the makeup of a team that could make another deep run.
“They really had the series won, and we had to pull some things out to come back from 3-1,” Pederson said. “Some guys made some big plays and big hits. They dominated a lot of that postseason, and then obviously we went and won the World Series. This is a World Series-caliber team.”
Pederson was on the way to Phoenix for a series with the Diamondbacks when he got the phone call that he would instead be heading to Atlanta. In 73 games with the Cubs, the former All-Star hit .230 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
His presence was much welcomed when he got to the clubhouse, just a few hours before Friday night’s game against the Rays.
“I visited with Joc yesterday during the game,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Saturday. “He’s been out taking balls in right field and hitting early and excited to be here and be a part of getting us going.”
When Pederson got to Truist Park, he put on the No. 22 red Braves jersey, an homage to friend and former Brave Jason Heyward. He gave hugs and shared laughs with his new teammates, while waving to fans anxious for the arrival of what they hope to be the weapon to inch the Braves closer to first place.
During Friday’s game, Pederson hung around the dugout, leaning on the railing and talking with teammates, coaches. In the bottom of the 10th inning, he was called upon. Pederson swung at the first pitch and grounded out to end the game.
On Saturday, he said he was in good spirits, and those around the ballpark were welcoming.
“One thing I noticed was driving to the field today, just out there early for batting practice and walking in, a lot of the people that work here — people outside the clubhouse, ticket people, concession people — all super friendly,” Pederson said. “It kind of caught me off-guard a little, but the Braves are one of the teams that I was definitely talking to in the offseason. I love the energy they brought and everything that they had to offer, so it’s not that surprising that I got here, but I guess it’s just the timing of it.”
Pederson will bat leadoff Saturday night, which is where he is most comfortable. He’s filling a need of an outfielder and the need of a bat that was only expedited by Ronald Acuna’s injury.
He just wants to do what he can to get another team to the postseason.
“Acuna is one of the best leadoff hitters in the game, and I’m not going to fill that role, but I’m going to do what I do to help this team win some ballgames,” Pederson said. “It’s a super-exciting organization so far, and it’s been a little crazy 24 hours. I’m happy to be here.”