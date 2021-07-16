Brian Snitker ‘excited’ about Joc Pederson acquisition

In 73 games with the Cubs this season, Pederson, 29, hit .230 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs. Before this season he spent seven years with the Dodgers, serving mostly as a leadoff hitter.

Last season, Pederson’s postseason talent helped keep Snitker and the Braves from reaching the World Series. In the 2020 playoffs, Pederson hit .297, with two homers and eight RBIs. One of those homers came against the Braves in Game 3 of the NLCS.

“He can hammer velocity, is what I remember,” Snitker said. “He hits good pitching. He’s been a guy that has had success. I like the edge that he brings.”

Snitker expects Pederson to be ready to start in the lineup Saturday against the Rays, probably in the leadoff spot. Pederson likely will be ready to come off the bench Friday, Snitker said.

“Right now, (leading off) is where I see him,” Snitker said. “It’s about getting our better hitters up there more often. He’s done it, he’s had success there, so let’s leave him there for a little while and see what it looks like.”