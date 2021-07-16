Brian Snitker ‘excited’ about Joc Pederson acquisition

Almost like when a kid gets a new toy, Braves manager Brian Snitker is excited by the acquisition of outfielder Joc Pederson.
Looking to fill a hole left by an injured Ronald Acuna, the Braves traded with the Cubs for the former All-Star on Thursday.
General manager Alex Anthopoulos said Thursday that the Braves already were in the market for an experienced outfielder, and the Acuna injury made the need more immediate.
“I’m excited,” Snitker said Friday. “I think Alex did a great job. Obviously it’s a tough injury to try and overcome, but he’s a guy I know that we talked about in the winter, in the free-agency time. I think it’s a really good get for us. He’s an experienced guy that’s had success.”
The Braves activated Pederson before Friday’s game and optioned infielder/outfielder Johan Camargo to Triple-A Gwinnett.
In 73 games with the Cubs this season, Pederson, 29, hit .230 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs. Before this season he spent seven years with the Dodgers, serving mostly as a leadoff hitter.
Last season, Pederson’s postseason talent helped keep Snitker and the Braves from reaching the World Series. In the 2020 playoffs, Pederson hit .297, with two homers and eight RBIs. One of those homers came against the Braves in Game 3 of the NLCS.
“He can hammer velocity, is what I remember,” Snitker said. “He hits good pitching. He’s been a guy that has had success. I like the edge that he brings.”
Snitker expects Pederson to be ready to start in the lineup Saturday against the Rays, probably in the leadoff spot. Pederson likely will be ready to come off the bench Friday, Snitker said.
“Right now, (leading off) is where I see him,” Snitker said. “It’s about getting our better hitters up there more often. He’s done it, he’s had success there, so let’s leave him there for a little while and see what it looks like.”