Jesse Chavez returns to Braves, who could use the boost in their bullpen

Credit: AP

38 minutes ago
Jesse Chavez is back.

The Braves on Tuesday reinstated Chavez from the 60-day injured list. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Braves designated left-hander Lucas Luetge for assignment.

Nick Anderson, Collin McHugh and Daysbel Hernandez – three righties – also were scheduled to begin rehab assignments with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

On his rehab assignment, Chavez allowed two hits over 3-1/3 scoreless innings across three appearances. He struck out six batters and walked one.

This comes at a nice time for the Braves’ bullpen, which has struggled lately. Perhaps Chavez can provide a bit of a boost.

Chavez has been out since the middle of June, when he suffered a microfracture in his left shin after Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera struck him with a comebacker. At first, Chavez and the Braves thought his shin was only badly bruised.

Then it took a bit longer to heal, which prompted Chavez to wonder: Why?

When the inflammation went down, Chavez underwent more testing, which revealed the microfracture. As Chavez progressed, the most difficult part for him was putting weight on the left leg. He struggled to run well enough to field his position.

Now, he has returned.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

