BREAKING: Ozzie Albies leaves Monday’s Braves game with fractured left foot

WASHINGTON — Ozzie Albies injured himself Monday night on a fifth-inning swing that resulted in a groundout to the shortstop. The Braves said he fractured his left foot.
Batting from the left side, Albies took an awkward swing on an inside pitch. He fell to the ground in the batter’s box and never ran to first base. He limped off the field and down the dugout steps.
In the bottom half of the inning, Orlando Arcia replaced Albies at second base.
Albies, who was 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored before leaving Monday’s game, is batting .244 with a .694 OPS this season. But just like most of his teammates, he had heated up, putting together a recent seven-game hitting streak that included two home runs.
Though he hasn’t yet played up to his potential for most of this season, Albies is a crucial part of the lineup. He has won two Silver Slugger Awards and has twice been an All-Star.
Arcia is the only backup infielder on the Braves’ 26-man roster.
