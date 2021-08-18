Ian Anderson pitches well for Gwinnett against Ender Inciarte’s new team in Triple-A

Anderson, working his way back from right-shoulder inflammation, struck out six over 4-1/3 scoreless innings in his third rehab start with the Gwinnett Stripers.

The Stripers (51-40) smashed three home runs in the opening three innings to take a 4-2 road victory over the Louisville Bats (37-53). Johan Camargo, Ryan Goins and Orlando Arcia went deep for Gwinnett. Camargo is hitting .320.