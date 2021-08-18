Ian Anderson pitches well for Gwinnett against Ender Inciarte’s new team in Triple-A

The Braves got a boost from the return of Huascar Ynoa Tuesday night in a win over the Marlins and they might get one from Ian Anderson soon too.
Anderson, working his way back from right-shoulder inflammation, struck out six over 4-1/3 scoreless innings in his third rehab start with the Gwinnett Stripers.
The Stripers (51-40) smashed three home runs in the opening three innings to take a 4-2 road victory over the Louisville Bats (37-53). Johan Camargo, Ryan Goins and Orlando Arcia went deep for Gwinnett. Camargo is hitting .320.
Former Brave Ender Inciarte played center field for Louisville in his seventh game for the Bats since being released by the Braves. He went 1-for-4 and is hitting .313 in Triple-A.
Anderson allowed four hits and walked one.
Enciarte struck out against Anderson in the first inning but reached on a bunt single against his former teammate in the third inning.
Sean Newcomb retired the side in order for the save in the ninth inning. Newcomb is 3-for-3 in save opportunities and has not allowed a run over his last five innings.
Camargo is batting .319 (15-for-47) with two doubles, two triples, two homers, nine RBIs, and nine runs in 13 August games.