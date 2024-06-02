Hurston Waldrep makes first Triple-A start of the season

Hurston Waldrep, the Braves No. 2 prospect according to MLB.com, makes in Triple-A debut this season for the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday. The Stripers play at the Norfolk Tides.

Waldrep was called up from Double-A Mississippi on Saturday. It will be his second career Triple-A start.

Waldrep allowed two first-inning runs, surrendering a double and a home run to Heston Kjerstad. He allowed a run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly after giving up a lead-off double. He struck out 11 through six innings of work as Norfolk took a 3-1 lead. He has walked just one.