Huascar Ynoa to begin rehab assignment today

Huascar Ynoa will begin a rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Braves on Tuesday, the team announced. The Braves are playing the Twins.
Ynoa, who was in Triple-A, was dealing with right elbow inflammation in April. The Gwinnett Stripers placed the right-hander on the seven-day injured list April 23.
Ynoa – who this season is returning from Tommy John surgery – hasn’t pitched since April 14. That was the third of his three starts.
In those outings, he allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits over 9-2/3 innings. He struck out seven batters and walked two. He hurled four scoreless innings in his season debut and tossed four innings of one-run baseball in his previous outing. Six of the seven runs came in a start that lasted only 1-2/3 frames.
