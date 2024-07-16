Huascar Ynoa to begin rehab assignment today

Huascar Ynoa will begin a rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Braves on Tuesday, the team announced. The Braves are playing the Twins.

Ynoa, who was in Triple-A, was dealing with right elbow inflammation in April. The Gwinnett Stripers placed the right-hander on the seven-day injured list April 23.

Ynoa – who this season is returning from Tommy John surgery – hasn’t pitched since April 14. That was the third of his three starts.