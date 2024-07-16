Atlanta Braves

Huascar Ynoa to begin rehab assignment today

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Huascar Ynoa throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Monday, February, 19, 2024, in North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Huascar Ynoa throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Monday, February, 19, 2024, in North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
40 minutes ago

Huascar Ynoa will begin a rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Braves on Tuesday, the team announced. The Braves are playing the Twins.

Ynoa, who was in Triple-A, was dealing with right elbow inflammation in April. The Gwinnett Stripers placed the right-hander on the seven-day injured list April 23.

Ynoa – who this season is returning from Tommy John surgery – hasn’t pitched since April 14. That was the third of his three starts.

In those outings, he allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits over 9-2/3 innings. He struck out seven batters and walked two. He hurled four scoreless innings in his season debut and tossed four innings of one-run baseball in his previous outing. Six of the seven runs came in a start that lasted only 1-2/3 frames.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Open, which brought some bounce to the city, prepares for finale

Credit: AP

EV sales demand rebounds after soft start to 2024
54m ago

Credit: Provided

HUD asks Fulton housing authority to outsource Section 8 vouchers

Credit: Mary Powell

Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard

Credit: Mary Powell

Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard

Credit: TNS

Report finds $500 million shortfall for city’s affordable housing goals
The Latest

Marcell Ozuna eliminated in first round of Home Run Derby
Pitching a priority for Braves on Day 2 of MLB draft
All-Stars marvel at Max Fried, one of best pitchers in Atlanta Braves history
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare